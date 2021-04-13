Lester Brown

Oct. 2, 1946–April 13, 2021

Lester Fred Brown, 74, of Kitts Hill, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He was born Oct. 2, 1946, in Lawrence County, son of the late Jasper and Evelyn Wilds Brown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Brown and Duard Brown.

He was an U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart Award. He was a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 765 and a deacon at Woodland Freewill Baptist Church.

Lester is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jane Brown; a special niece that was raised in their home, Sara Riley; two sisters, Rosemary (Bill) Hankins and Jennifer Martin; three brothers, Jerry (Clara) Brown, Garland Brown and Sterling Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be noon Friday at Woodland Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, 116 Township Road 108, Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating.

Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

