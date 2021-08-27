August 27, 2021

Lady Pointers sweep tough game from Lady Hornets

By Jim Walker

Published 12:38 am Friday, August 27, 2021


Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ Kylie Montgomery comes up with a dig during Thursday’s Ohio Valley Conference volleyball game. South Point swept the Lady Hornets in three tough sets. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Staff Report

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Lady Pointers picked up a tough straight sets volleyball win over the Coal Grove Lady Hornets in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.
Coal Grove led 19-12 in the first game before South Point came roaring back to win 25-23 and then won the next two sets 31-29 and 25-19.
South Point won the jayvee game 26-24, 25-18 and 25-19.
Fairland sweeps Jackson
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons took a 3-0 volleyball win over the Jackson Ironladies in a non-league game on Wednesday.
Brooklynn Roland led the way defensively with 9 digs. Brooklin Lovejoy had 2 aces and Alyssa Burcham knocked down 9 kills as Fairland won 25-15, 25-23 and 27-25.
The Lady Dragons won the jayvee contest 25-12 and 25-16.

