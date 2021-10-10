All-around effort keys Vikings 34-0 SOC win over East

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — They Symmes Valley Vikings had it all.

The Vikings played well on offense, defense and in the kicking and as a result got a 34-0 Southern Ohio Conference win over the Sciotoville East Tartans on Friday.

“This was the most complete game we’ve played to date,” said Vikings’ coach Rusty Webb.

“We still have stuff to clean up, but the kids are getting back into a rhythm.”

Symmes Valley (7-0, 2-0) racked up 303 total yards of offense as Grayson Walsh ran 9 times for 96 yards and a touchdown, Levi Niece had 92 yards on 14 carries and a score while Ethan Patterson had 63 yards on 10 attempts and scored 3 touchdowns including a TD pass.

On the defensive side, the Vikings held the Tartans to on 72 yards of total offense — 33 rushing and 39 passing.

The Vikings took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Walsh kept the ball and raced 59 yards for a touchdown. Gavan Yates kicked the first of his 4 extra points.

Symmes Valley got its offense into high gear with 20 points in the second quarter and it was 27-0 at the half.

Patterson scored on a 9-yard run to make it 14-0 and after a short punt the Vikings scored on the ensuing play as Niece bolted 39 yards for the touchdown and a 20-0 lead.

With just 3 seconds left in the half, Patterson ran 3 yards for the TD and Yates added the conversion.

Wyatt Owens came up with an interception in the third quarter that setup the Vikings next touchdown.

Patterson caught a 25-yard touchdown pass to cap a 9-play drive and Yates kicked the conversion to complete the scoring.

Quarterback Austin Baughman was 4-of-11 passing for 39 yards and an interception for Sciotoville East (4-2, 1-2).

Defensively, Brayden Webb had 10 tackles, Yates 8 and Niece 7. Gary Combs recovered a fumble that was caused by Josh Saunders.

Next Friday, the Vikings will host Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-1, 1-1) in a key SOC matchup.

“We have a tough game ahead of us, but the kids are looking forward to the challenge,” said coach Webb.

Sciotoville 0 0 0 0 = 0

Sym. Valley 7 20 7 0 = 34

First Quarter

SV ­– Grayson Walsh 59 run (Gavan Yates kick)

Second Quarter

SV ­­– Ethan Patterson 9 run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV – Levi Niece 39 run (kick failed)

SV – Ethan Patterson 3 run (Gavan Yates kick)

Third Quarter

SV – Ethan Patterson 25 pass from Grayson Walsh (Gavan Yates kick)

SE SV

First downs 3 13

Rushes-yards 22-33 41-268

Passing yards 39 35

Total yards 72 303

Cmp-Att-Int 4-11-1 2-3-0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1

Punts-average 6-21.7 3-33.7

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Sciotoville East: Leviticus Justice 5-7, Cam Justice 6-16, Dylan Fitzgerald 5-9; Symmes Valley: Levi Niece 14-92 TD, Ethan Patterson 10-63 2TD, Grayson Walsh 9-96 TD, Jacob Cade 3-12, Caiden Mount 1-1.

PASSING — Sciotoville East: Austin Baughman 4-11-1 39; Symmes Valley: Grayson Walsh 2-3-0 35 TD.

RECEIVING — Sciotoville East: Tyell Baker 1-29; Symmes Valley: Ethan Patterson 1-25 TD, Brayden Webb 1-10.