Lois Moore

Lois Jane Moore, 87, of Ironton, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at River Run Healthcare in Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Reverend Terry Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Community Cemetery, Deering.

Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.