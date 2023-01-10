June Nash Published 11:45 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

June Carol Nash, 83, of Proctorville, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Nash.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.