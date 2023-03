Richard Wise Published 1:14 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

Richard Wise

Richard Marshall Wise, 83, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his residence.

There was a graveside service at noon Tuesday at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller.

Email newsletter signup

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.