David Sherman

Oct. 8, 1963–April 22, 2023

David Jerome Sherman, 59, of Scottown, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He was born Oct. 8, 1963, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Lou Sherman; maternal grandparents, Capt. USN Mike Blevins and Mary Etta Pelfrey Blevins, of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; and paternal grandparents, William Stewart Sherman and Ethel Mae Clifton Sherman, of Ironton.

He is survived by his friend, Cynthia Love; daughter, Calisto Smith; father, Harold Douglas Sherman, of Ironton; and mother and stepfather, Mikey Mary Sherman-Hinds and Terrance Hinds, of Newark.

David was the owner of Honda Heaven dealership in Scottown.

Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.