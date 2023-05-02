Linda Hughes Published 9:39 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Linda Mavis Hughes, 75, of Franklin Furnace, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at her residence.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Gary Arthurs officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery, County Road 1, Haverhill.

Visitation will from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the Hughes family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.