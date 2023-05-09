Dragons pillage Pirates Published 11:14 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Might this just be a preview of things to come?

Email newsletter signup

The Fairland Dragons are the No.1 seed in the sectional pairings and the Wheelersburg Pirates are No. 4.

The two teams met on Monday the the Dragons showed why the deserve the top seed with a 4-3 win over the Pirates.

Ethan Wall went 6 innings to get the win and Brycen Hunt finished for the save.

Wall gave up 5 hits, 3 unearned runs with 4 strikeouts and one walk. Hunt allowed the other hit, struck out 2 and did not walk a batter.

Connor Estep took the loss as he gave up 6 hits, 4 earned runs, struck out 5, walked one and hit a batter.

Niko Kiritsy was 2-3 with 2 RBI to pace the Dragons. Hunt was 1-3 with a 2-run double, Alex Morgan, Blake Sammons and Hunter Lykins all went 1-3.

Estep was 2-4 while Lane Hutchinson was 2-3 with an RBI. Creed Warren did not have a hit but drove in 2 runs.

Fairland will host Portsmouth at 5 p.m. on Wednesday to decide the Ohio Valley Conference championship.

Both the Dragons and Trojans come into the game with 11-2 records in the league.

Fairland won the first meeting 16-0 in a 5-inning run rule game.

Wheelersburg 000 003 0 = 3 6 1

Fairland 002 200 x = 4 6 3

Connor Estep and Josh Darling. Ethan Wall, Brycen Hunt (7) and Cooper Cummings. W-Wall (IP-6.0, H-5, R-3, ER-0, K-4, BB-1). Save–Hunt (IP-1.0, H-1, R-0, K-2, BB-0). L-Estep (IP-6.0, H-6, R-4, ER-4, K-5, BB-1, HBP-1). Hitting-Wheelersburg: Connor Estep 2-4 2B, Caden Conn 1-4, Lane Hutchinson 2-3 RBI, Creed Warren 2-RBI, Rowdy Watkins 1-3; Fairland: Niko Kiritsy 2-3 2-RBI, Alex Morgan 1-3, Blake Sammons 1-3, Brycen Hunt 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Hunter Lykins 1-3.