FOCUS: One last look
Published 5:27 pm Friday, June 9, 2023
A child points as the start of the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade begins moving down the street on May 29. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
The Ironton High School Million Dollar Band perform during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on May 29. (Kathy Underwood| For The Ironton Tribune)
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andrew Ballard walks during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
The Symmes Valley Veterans conduct a gunnery salute during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Lawrence County Commissioner Mike Finley hands out candy during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Candy is thrown out from the Ironton Tigers softball float during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Sandra Peck| For The Ironton Tribune)
World War II re-enactors march during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on May 29. (Kathy Underwood| For The Ironton Tribune)
The South Point High School Band of Gold performs in the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on May 29. (Sandra Peck| For The Ironton Tribune)
Phil Thompson drives El Hasa Shriners Chief Rabban Robert Adkins in the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Kathy Underwood| For The Ironton Tribune)
Families watch the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Sandra Peck| For The Ironton Tribune)
The Rock Hill Middle School cheerleaders walk in the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on May 29. (Linda Clifford | For The Ironton Tribune)
Children watch the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on May 29. (Sarah Bloss | For The Ironton Tribune)
A final gallery of images from last week’s Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade.
