OHSAA football playoffs regional semifinal pairings & sites Published 5:57 pm Sunday, November 5, 2023

By TIM STRIED

OHSAA Director of Media Relations

COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional semifinal playoff pairings Sunday afternoon, with neutral sites hosting third-round games at 7 p.m. this Friday, November 10.

The regional finals are Friday, November 17, followed by the state semifinals on Friday, November 24. The state championship games are November 30, December 1 and 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

ABOUT NEUTRAL SITES

Neutral sites receive a hosting fee from the OHSAA and also keep revenue from concessions, parking, 50-50 raffles and program sales. In addition, the OHSAA pays for the officials.

Of note, a team’s regional seed, state rank and overall record do not factor into the decisions on neutral site locations. .

Without schools being willing to host games, the OHSAA would not be able to use neutral sites. Many factors go into determining locations for each game, and rarely can a site be found that is exactly halftime between the two schools. Once a potential site is determined, the school must be available and willing to host a game on the requested night.

Brackets and playoff information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2023/2023-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

Tickets: Tickets for all playoff games are available on Mondays at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Details on state championship game tickets are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/tickets-now-on-sale-for-ohsaa-football-state-championships

Media Notes:

– Host sites handle media credentials for all regional playoff games. Media requesting space in the press box are allocated according to the OHSAA Football Press Box Priority Seating Chart: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/FB-MediaPressBoxMemo.pdf

– Spectrum will announce its playoff game selections by noon on Mondays, followed by the NFHS Network game selections. If a game is selected by Spectrum or the NFHS Network, there are no other live video broadcasts permitted. The Spectrum game selections will be posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2023/2023-OHSAA-Football-on-Spectrum-News-1

All-Time Playoff History Database: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/history/FootballParticipants.pdf

OHSAA football home: https://ohsaa.org/sports/football

MaxPreps Ohio Football Home (stats, scoreboard): https://www.maxpreps.com/state/football/ohio.htm

OHSAA Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Pairings

Designated home team listed first.

Pairings shown with regional seed and overall record.

All games on Friday, November 10, at 7 p.m., unless indicated otherwise.

Division I

Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 4 Canton McKinley (9-3) at Parma Byers Field

2 Cleveland Heights (11-1) vs. 6 Medina (8-3) at Strongsville High School Pat Catan Stadium

Region 2

1 Lewis Center Olentangy (11-1) vs. 12 Springfield (7-5) at Hilliard Darby High School

2 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (11-1) vs. at 6 Dublin Coffman (8-3) at Westerville Central High School

Region 3

1 Gahanna Lincoln (12-0) vs. 4 Upper Arlington (9-3) at Thomas Worthington High School Hamilton Field

2 Hilliard Bradley (11-1) vs. 3 Pickerington North (11-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales High School Alumni Stadium

Region 4

9 Mason (7-5) vs. 5 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (8-4) at Cincinnati Princeton High School Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

2 Cincinnati Princeton (12-0) vs. 3 Wester Chester Lakota West (10-2) at Mason High School Atrium Stadium

Division II

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. 4 Painesville Riverside (10-2) at Twinsburg High School Tiger Stadium

2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (11-1) vs. 3 Hudson (9-2) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 6

1 Avon (12-0) vs. 5 Olmsted Falls (9-3) at North Ridgeville High School Ranger Stadium

2 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-2) vs. 3 Medina Highland (10-2) at Sandusky High School Cedar Point Stadium

Region 7

1 Massillon Washington (12-0) vs. 4 Uniontown Lake (9-3) at North Canton Hoover High School Memorial Stadium

2 Canal Winchester (11-1) vs. 3 Uniontown Green (9-3) at TBA

Region 8

1 Cincinnati Anderson (11-1) vs. 5 Harrison (9-3) at Liberty Township Lakota East High School

2 Troy (11-1) vs. 3 Cincinnati Withrow (11-1) at Dayton Welcome Stadium

Division III

Region 9

1 Youngstown Ursulina (12-0) vs. 5 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (9-3) at TBA

7 Chardon (9-3) vs. 3 Aurora (11-1) at Mentor High School Jerome T. Osborne Stadium

Region 10

1 Toledo Central Catholic (12-0) vs. 4 Mansfield Senior (10-2) at Clyde High School Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

7 Medina Buckeye (10-2) vs. 3 Tiffin Columbian (10-2) at Bellevue High School First National Bank Field

Region 11

1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (11-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-2) at Ashville Teays Valley High School Viking Stadium

7 Bellefontaine (10-2) vs. 3 Granville (12-0) at London High School Bowlus Field

Region 12

1 Hamilton Badin (12-0) vs. 5 Wapakoneta (10-2) at Greenville High School Harmon Field

2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-2) vs. 6 Celina (10-2) at Sidney High School Memorial Stadium

Division IV

Region 13

1 Canton South (12-0) vs. 4 Beloit West Branch (11-1) at Louisville High School Leopard Stadium

2 Mentor Lake Catholic (10-2) vs. 6 Struthers (9-3) at Burton Berkshire High School Great Lakes Cheese Stadium

Region 14

1 Sandusky Perkins (11-0) vs. 4 Millersburg West Holmes (10-2) at Marion Harding High School Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

2 Cleveland Glenville (9-2) vs. 3 Shelby (10-2) at Elyria High School Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Region 15

1 Steubenville (11-1) vs. 13 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-3) at St. Clairsville High School Red Devils Stadium

2 Thornville Sheridan (11-1) vs. 3 Columbus Bishop Hartley (9-2) at Newark White Field

Region 16

1 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-0) vs. 4 Kettering Archbishop Alter (9-3) at Monroe High School Hornet Stadium

7 Springfield Shawnee (11-1) vs. 6 Cincinnati Wyoming (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison High School Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division V

Region 17

1 Perry (12-0) vs. 5 Garrettsville Garfield (12-0) at Maple Heights High School

2 Canfield South Range (11-1) vs. 6 Lorain Clearview (10-2) at Barberton High School Sharkey Stadium

Region 18

1 Liberty Center (12-0) vs. 4 Oak Harbor (12-0) at Oregon Clay Memorial Stadium

2 Milan Edison (11-1) vs. 6 Coldwater (11-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 19

1 Ironton (11-1) vs. 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-1) at Athens Joe Burrow Stadium

7 Wheelersburg (8-3) vs. 3 Barnesville (12-0) at Hamilton Township High School Alumni Stadium

Region 20

1 Germantown Valley View (11-1) vs. 5 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (10-2) at Hamilton Ross High School

2 Waynesville (10-2) vs. 3 Brookville (10-2) at Centerville High School

Division VI

Region 21

1 Kirtland (11-1) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1) at Macedonia Nordonia High School Boliantz Stadium

10 Mineral Ridge (8-4) vs. 3 Mogadore (9-2) at Salem High School Sebo Stadium

Region 22

1 Columbus Grove (10-2) vs. 4 Carey (10-2) at Fostoria High School Memorial Stadium

2 Bluffton (11-1) vs. 6 Toledo Ottawa Hills (11-1) at Napoleon High School Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 23

1 Sugarcreek Garaway (12-0) vs. 4 Galion Northmor (10-2) at Canal Fulton Northwest High School Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium

2 West Jefferson (11-1) vs. 3 Beverly Fort Frye (9-2) at Lancaster High School Fulton Field

Region 24

8 Anna (7-5) vs. 5 New Madson Tri-Village (11-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium

2 Versailles (10-2) vs. 3 Cincinnati Country Day (12-0) at Xenia High School Doug Adams Stadium

Division VII

Region 25

1 Dalton (10-1) vs. 13 Norwalk St. Paul (8-4) at TBA

2 Danville (12-0) vs. 6 Lowellville (11-1) at Massillon Perry High School Wakefield Stadium

Region 26

1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-0) vs. 5 Hamler Patrick Henry (10-2) at Bowling Green High School Bobcat Stadium

7 Lima Central Catholic (8-3) vs. 6 McComb (10-2) at TBA

Region 27

1 Reedsville Eastern (11-1) vs. 5 Hannibal River (10-2) at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Stadium

7 Waterford (8-4) vs. 3 Caldwell (9-3) at McConnelsville Morgan High School Raider Stadium

Region 28

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. 5 Minster (10-2) at Lima Shawnee High School

2 Ansonia (12-0) vs. 14 St. Henry (5-7) at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium