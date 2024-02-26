3rd time is charm as Vikings beat Eagles to win sectional Published 9:45 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

McDERMOTT — For the Symmes Valley Vikings, the third time proved to be the charm.

Email newsletter signup

After losing twice in the regular season — 79-53 and 77-68 — the Vikings beat the Beaver Eastern Eagles 64-55 in the Division 4 sectional tournament finals on Saturday.

With the win, the Vikings (13-10) will play South Webster at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday in the district semifinals at the Convocation Center.

South Webster (20-3) beat St. Joseph 70-42 in the other sectional final.

The Vikings went on top 18-17 in the first quarter as Tanner Corn scored 6 points and Logan Simpkins had 4 points.

Eastern stayed on Symmes Valley’s heels as Tucker Leist and T.J. Richards scored 5 points each and Teagan Werner got 4 points.

The Eagles took a 26-25 halftime edge as Leist hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points with Jace White and Werner each adding a basket,

Simpkins had 3 points and Jacob Cade and Ethan Smith 2 points apiece for the Vikings’ total.

Symmes Valley came out of the locker room firing and regained the lead at 40-35.

Smith led the way with 8 points, Simpkins hit a 3-pointer and Will Jones got 4 points.

Werner had 4 points as 4 different players scored for the Eagles.

The fourth quarter came down to foul shooting as the Vikings converted 14-of-16 at the line while the Eagles were 6-of-10.

Smith scored 9 points as he went 7-of-8 at the foul line while Simpkins had 8 points including 6-of-6 at the line. Jones got 3 points and was 1-of-2 from the foul stripe,

White had 11 points in the quarter for the Eagles including 5-of-6 at the foul line. Aiden Werner got 3 points as he was 1-of-2 at the line.

Smith and Simpkins led the Vikings with 20 and 18 points, respectively. Simpkins also had 13 rebounds, 2 assists and 5 steals. Smith had 2 assists and 6 steals and 5 rebounds.

Corner and Jones had 7 rebounds each.

Eastern (14-9) was led by White 17 points with Leist scoring 15 and Teagan Werner 12.

Eastern 17 9 9 20 = 55

Sym. Valley 18 7 15 24 = 64

BEAVER EASTERN (14-9): Teagan Werner 5 0 2-4 12, Tucker Leist 5 1 1-2 15, T.J. Richards 3 0 1-1 7, Jace White 5 0 7-9 17, Aiden Werner 1 0 1-2 3, Wyatt Richardson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 1 12-18 55. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Richards, White.

SYMMES VALLEY (13-10): Ethan Pinkerman 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Cade 2 0 0-1 4, Logan Simpkins 4 1 7-8 18, Ethan Smith 7 0 8-10 20, Tanner Corn 4 0 0-0 8, Will Jones 3 0 1-2 7, Aydan Taylor 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 23-58 16-21 64. 3-pt goals: 2-14. Rebounds: O-17 D-23 = 40 (Simpkins 13, Corn 7, Jones 7). Assists: 7 (Simpkins 2, Smith 2, Jones 2). Steals: 15 (Smith 6, Simpkins 5). Blocks: 1 (Pinkerman). Turnovers: 20. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Taylor.